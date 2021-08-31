Zacks: Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

