Zacks: Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $462.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.31. Compugen has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

