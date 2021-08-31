Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.68. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.98. 772,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $458.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.13 and its 200-day moving average is $359.69.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

