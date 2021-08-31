Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

HST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 361,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,435. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

