Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSXP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 456,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,870. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

