Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,325%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

