Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cohu posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

