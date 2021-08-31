Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCO stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

