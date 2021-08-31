Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,341. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -171.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 923,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.