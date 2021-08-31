Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.95 Million

Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post $16.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.12 million and the highest is $19.90 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $64.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $71.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $100.19 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $128.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

FBIO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $328.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

