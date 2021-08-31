Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.