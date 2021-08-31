Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $696.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.