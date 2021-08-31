Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,925,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRWD opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

