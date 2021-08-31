Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $26.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.31 million and the lowest is $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $107.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.68 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $398.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

