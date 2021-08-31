Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Million

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $26.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.31 million and the lowest is $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $107.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.68 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $398.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.