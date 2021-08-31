Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.28 Million

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report sales of $786.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $804.90 million. Stantec posted sales of $687.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

STN opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

