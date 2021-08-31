Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post $176.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.84 million and the highest is $192.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $792.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.29 million to $841.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $971.78 million, with estimates ranging from $839.56 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.63.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

