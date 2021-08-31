Zacks: Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after buying an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock remained flat at $$8.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,487,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,394,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

