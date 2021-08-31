Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $18.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.12 billion. Intel reported sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

