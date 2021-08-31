Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 789,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,773. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

