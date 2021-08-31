Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NEX remained flat at $$3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,225,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

