Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

