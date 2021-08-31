Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,233 shares of company stock worth $99,072. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in StarTek by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 36,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,277. StarTek has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $247.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.41.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

