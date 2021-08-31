Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.20

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 5.24 ($0.07), with a volume of 56,201 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.48.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

