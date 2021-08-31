ZClassic Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1,082.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

