Zeal Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 93,546 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. JinkoSolar comprises approximately 1.2% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned 0.20% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

JKS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,682. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

