Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $30.92. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 582 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

