Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $33,562.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,053,164,128 coins and its circulating supply is 793,348,440 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.