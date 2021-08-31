Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Reduced by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,168. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $594.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

In related news, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

