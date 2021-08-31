Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $37,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $587.17. 226,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $594.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $547.86 and a 200-day moving average of $510.26.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

