Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $584.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $546.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.14.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

