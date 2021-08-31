Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,612 shares of company stock worth $22,237,920. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

