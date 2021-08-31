Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.69

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.69, with a volume of 7054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,873 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,916 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

