Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.00

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 25080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Zenvia Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.