Zero Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Zero has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $18,887.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,408,752 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

