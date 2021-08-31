Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,642.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $720.90 or 0.01477794 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $698,380.26 and $8,642.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

