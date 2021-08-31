Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $6.38

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.61. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 4,898 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

