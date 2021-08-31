Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Up 5.5%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 2,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 369,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

