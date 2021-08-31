Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.85. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 6,022 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

