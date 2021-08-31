Zilla Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $287,866.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.25 or 0.00849523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00102522 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.