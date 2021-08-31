Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,904,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 32.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $149.78 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.30.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

