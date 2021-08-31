Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.
NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
