Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.