Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.17. 21,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,717. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.71. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

