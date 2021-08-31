Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $816.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

