ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $137.02

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.02 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.88). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 90,199 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £116.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.03.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

