Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $77,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 160.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 295,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 181,825 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,985,000 after buying an additional 104,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

