Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

