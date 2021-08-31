Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $369.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $464.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.25.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day moving average of $349.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

