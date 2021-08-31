Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $460.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $495.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.58.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 118.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 142,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,143,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 147.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

