Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at UBS Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.25.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.21. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

