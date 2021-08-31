Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $428.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $398.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.58.

Shares of ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

